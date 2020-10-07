Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for president with custom campaign cookies

If you don't agree with Taylor Swift's choice for president, she's just gonna bake it off.

The musician announced her plans to vote for Joe Biden in a tweet on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

"I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president," Swift wrote. "So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies," she added, alongside a photo of herself holding a plate of cookies decorated with the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign logo.

This endorsement is unsurprising, as Swift, who notably avoided discussing politics earlier in her career, has become a vocal critic of Donald Trump's administration since the 2018 midterm elections. Most recently, she slammed what she called the president's "calculated dismantling" of the U.S. Postal Service ahead of an election in which millions will be voting by mail. Swift has also been increasingly outspoken about her social and political beliefs.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," Swift told V magazine. "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election," she added. "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

The debate between Harris and Pence is set to proceed Wednesday night in Salt Lake City despite concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the Trump White House. Several high-profile members of the administration, including the president, have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.