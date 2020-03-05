Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief funds

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is pitching in to help Nashville recover from the powerful tornadoes that struck the city earlier this week. The musician, a longtime Nashville resident herself, donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, her publicist Tree Paine told the Tennessean.

"Nashville is my home," Swift wrote on her Instagram story, "and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me." She encouraged her followers to donate as well, including a link to the Response Fund's site.

Late Monday and early Tuesday morning, two tornadoes swept through central Tennessee, killing at least two dozen people and injuring at least 150 while causing extensive damage to homes and property. Other country musicians have contributed to relief efforts as well; Dan + Shay and Chris Young have respectively pledged $100,000 and $50,000, and Kacey Musgraves announced she would donate the proceeds from a clothing sale.

Swift is known for her frequent charitable contributions and has repeatedly donated to philanthropic efforts in her home city and state throughout her career, including creating the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund in response to the 2010 Nashville flood. She has also been known to donate to fans in need, and made contributions to support such causes as LGBTQ equality, aiding sexual assault survivors, and curbing gun violence.

