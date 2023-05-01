Taylor Swift deletes 'Lavender Haze' explainer that referenced Joe Alwyn relationship
Guess Taylor Swift isn't staying in the lavender haze after all.
Over the weekend eagle-eyed fans noticed Swift had quietly deleted a months-old video that discussed how her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn inspired the Midnights album opener, "Lavender Haze." In April, the couple reportedly broke up, with an insider revealing to PEOPLE that that the split came down to "differences in their personalities."
In the now-deleted video, Swift said she first heard the phrase "lavender haze" while watching Mad Men, and upon looking it up she realized it was commonly used in the 1950s to describe being in love.
"Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow — and I thought that was really beautiful," she said in the clip. "And I guess theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."
The Midnights singer, who is currently in the midst of her massive Eras Tour, and Alwyn, were first romantically linked in 2016. Though the two had a notoriously private relationship, many tracks from Swift's oeuvre — especially on her albums Reputation and Lover — seemed to be inspired by their relationship with Alwyn even appearing on a few tracks under the pseudonym William Bowery.
"And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media", she continued on the deleted video, "and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years: We've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."
In addition to the video, Swift also removed the link in her bio which pointed viewers to the song. It now links to her official website. Other similar explainer videos for Midnights tracks, including ones Swift made about "Snow on the Beach" and "Anti-Hero," have not been deleted.
