Taylor Swift debuts re-recorded Fearless album, featuring previously unreleased songs

After weeks of teases and Easter eggs, Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her album Fearless on Thursday night.

Earlier today, the superstar posted a sweet throwback photo of her younger self, along with an exclusive sneak preview of her re-recording of "Breathe," featuring Colbie Caillat. Meanwhile, a snippet of the new, re-recorded version of "You Belong With Me" got the TikTok treatment, courtesy of a new video from "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo and fellow artist Conan Gray.

On April 3, the singer unveiled the project's tracklist, including six previously unreleased "vault songs" teased in a video last Friday. The new version of the album (dubbed "Taylor's Version") features 26 tracks, including re-recorded versions of the 19 songs from the original 2008 album and its "platinum edition" re-release, plus the six "from the vault" songs and a bonus remix of "Love Story."

Last Friday, Swifties swiftly decoded the titles of the vault songs from the video, which showed scrambled words, including "Bye Bye Baby," "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "We Were Happy," "That's When," featuring Keith Urban, and the previously released "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris.

"The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video," she wrote alongside the clip. "Level: Expert. Happy decoding!"

On Saturday, Swift shared her excitement over the project and Urban's involvement.

"I'm really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," Swift tweeted. "I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly."

She continued,"I'm counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness."

The original Fearless spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart and earned Swift her first Grammy for Album of the Year in 2010. The new album is the first in the artist's planned series of re-recordings, after her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, sold the catalog to her first six records against her will to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in 2019.

Swift's certainly been busy during quarantine. She performed at the Grammys in March, after dropping not one, but two surprise albums: Folklore and Evermore.

Listen to Fearless (Taylor's Version) below: