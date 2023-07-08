Taylor Swift pulls off a heist in 'I Can See You' music video starring Taylor Lautner and Joey King

For the fans gathered Friday at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, the night was sparkling indeed.

Fresh off the release of her third re-recorded album — this time Speak Now (Taylor's Version) — the pop star treated fans at the concert to a brand new music video for one of the album's vault tracks, "I Can See You."

In it, actors Joey King, Taylor Lautner, and Presley Cash — all of whom were in attendance at the concert — help Swift pull off a heist of her master recordings. It features a spy van, security lasers, and is jam-packed with action fight scenes (all of which Lautner did himself without a stunt double, Swift revealed).

Of the self-directed video, Swift explained at the concert that she had the concept mapped out over a year and a half ago, but it was hard to get all of the actors' schedules lined up to make it happen. This spring, it all worked out and the cast gathered in Liverpool. "Ever since I started re-recording, I wanted to show a story visually that portrayed the ways that you guys have helped me get my music back," Swift said of the concept.

Rumors about the video, including Lautner and King's possible involvement, swirled in April when the trio were reportedly spotted filming in the UK. Their appearance in the video is fitting, considering both actors have tie-ins to the original 2010 album Speak Now.

A young King and Cash both starred in the music video for "Mean" back in 2011, and Lautner, who briefly dated Swift after the two appeared in Valentine's Day together, reportedly inspired the album's song "Back to December."

On stage after the music video's debut, Lautner shared some sweet words about his director. "Taylor, I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you," he said.

As for the song itself, "I Can See You" is lyrically reminiscent of Reputation's track "Dress," in that it features sexual underpinnings and flirting with temptation on the part of its narrator. Sonically, the Jack Antonoff-produced track is a departure for Swift, combining synthesizer, guitar, and bass sounds with the result sounding unlike anything from Swift's discography so far. It's one of six never-before-released "vault tracks" on Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Elsewhere in the concert Friday, Swift added a performance of "Long Live" to the Speak Now section of the evening, immediately following "Enchanted." To mark the occasion, she debuted a new dress and brought out her beloved koi fish guitar, which longtime fans will recall she also used to play the song during the Speak Now tour. Keeping with the theme, the acoustic set of the concert also featured Speak Now songs — "Never Grow Up" and new vault track "When Emma Falls in Love."

The "I Can See You" video drop marks the second time Swift has debuted such a thing during her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March. In May, she premiered the music vid for the remix of Midnights track "Karma ft. Ice Spice" during the first of three Eras Tour stops at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

