Taylor Swift shares cute concert moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter

At the latest stop on her Eras Tour, the pop star gifted her "22" hat to young Bianka Bryant.

Eight years after Taylor Swift shared a cute moment on stage with Kobe Bryant, the pop icon gave a gift to the late basketball star's daughter.

Per tradition on the Eras Tour, when Swift performs her song "22," she then gives a hat emblazoned with "22" to one lucky audience member. During her Thursday night show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Swift chose Bianka Bryant to receive the hat.

"We love you @taylorswift," proud mother Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Swift embracing Bianka.

After the show, Vanessa posted another photo of a Bianka smiling, captioned "my happy girl. Thank you @taylorswift! We lysm!!"

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs in Los Angeles. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images

Before the concert began, Vanessa expressed her family's excitement via Instagram Story updates. One showed a jean jacket emblazoned with a photo of Swift and Kobe on stage together in 2015 under the word "Swiftie." Another patch on the jacket were the words "Say You'll Remember Me," a quote from Swift's song "Wildest Dreams" — and clearly a reference to Kobe and daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

On Aug. 21, 2015, Kobe joined Swift on stage at the Staples Center (now the Crypto.com Arena) during her 1989 tour and surprised her with a banner celebrating her record-setting 16 sold-out shows at the arena that is home to the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Kobe and Gianna died so tragically, Swift was one of many who tweeted out condolences.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," Swift tweeted at the time. "I can't fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.