Taylor Swift announces Academy of Country Music Awards performance of 'Betty'

Taylor Swift will make her live performance debut since the release of Folklore at the Academy of Country Music Awards, she has announced. Swift is set to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Wed. Sept. 16 to sing "Betty," her first time performing at the yearly award celebration in seven years.

"Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards," she tweeted on Sunday.

The 55th ACM Awards will kick-off the festivities at 8 p.m. ET live from Nashville on CBS and CBS All Access with Keith Urban serving as the night's host. For the first time in the show's history, the Grand Ole Opry House, The Bluebird Cafe, and Ryman Auditorium will be used as venues for the live event.

Other performances of the night will include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Trisha Yearwood.

Swift's performance announcement comes on the heels of her eighth studio album Folkore becoming the first album in four years to spend six consecutive weeks in the top spot of the Billboard Top 200 chart, beating out Drake, whose 2016 Views reached the milestone in 2016. The record also now puts her in a tie with legendary singer Whitney Houston, for most cumulative weeks in the No. 1 spot among women.

