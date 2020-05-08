New Taylor Swift concert special City of Lover coming to ABC and streaming

Taylor Swift promises that you'll never find another concert special like this.

The "ME!" singer announced Friday that Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air later this month on ABC. The special taps footage shot at Swift's Sep. 9, 2019 performance at L’Olympia Theater in Paris and she "thought it’d be fun to share it with you," the performer tweeted.

Image zoom Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images

City of Lover will air on Sunday, May 17 on ABC starting at 10 p.m. ET. The very next day, it will be available to stream on both the Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms.

"Hope everybody is happy and healthy and staying safe," the 30-year-old Grammy winner said in a video message shared by ABC's Good Morning America. "So, I played this concert in September called The City of Lover show and it was in Paris. It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out and we filmed it."

Lover, Swift's seventh studio album, dropped at the end of August and the subsequent concert saw select fans from 37 countries fly to Paris to hear songs off the record.

"I am really excited about it," Swift added. "Again, sending my love to you guys and hope you're well."

Swift was initially supposed to kick off her Lover Fest performances this July in Los Angeles. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she and her team made the decision to cancel with plans to reschedule for 2021.

“I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” she told fans in April. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

At least fans will still get to see her perform on stage in some capacity.

