Taylor Swift condemns Trump for ‘threatening violence’ after George Floyd protests

The singer has responded to Trump's tweet, in which he threatens violence towards protestors in Minnesota.

Taylor Swift is continuing to make is clear that she unequivocally does not support President Donald Trump.

On Friday, after the commander-in-chief sent a tweet that Twitter itself flagged as inciting violence, the "Lover" singer issued an impassioned response that began with the question, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?"

Next, Swift added a direct quote of the president's inflammatory tweet that threatened violence towards protestors in Minnesota, who have been calling for the arrest of the officer who kneeled on an unarmed, handcuffed black man named George Floyd's neck until he was unresponsive, and later died.

The Grammy winner ended her tweet with the promise that "We will vote you out in November," mentioning Trump in the tweet so it wold go directly to his notifications.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Since the 2018 midterm elections, Swift has been making a pointed effort to speak out on political issues, advocating for the Equality Act and criticizing Republican Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn.

In the aftermath of 2016 election, the singer-songwriter was called out for not endorsing a presidential candidate, and not publicly denouncing the white supremacist support she was receiving. Swift came clean about her hesitation to speak out in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, citing a mixture of the public backlash she received after her feud with Kim Kardashian-West and advice from her team to not risk losing fans as reasons she kept quiet.

President Trump has yet to respond to Swift's tweet.