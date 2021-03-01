The pop star was unimpressed with the series for 'degrading' her.

Taylor Swift calls out Netflix's Ginny & Georgia for 'lazy, deeply sexist' joke about her past relationships

Taylor Swift will not be celebrating Women's History Month with the writers of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia.

On Monday, the singer tweeted criticism of a joke made at her expense on the show.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift wrote on Twitter. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--- as FuNnY."

The line with which Swift took issue takes place in the season one finale of the mother-daughter dramedy. In the scene, 16-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) have gotten into a fight about men and relationships, when Ginny responds to her mom's questions about her recent breakup with, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Fans of the pop star are far from impressed with the show's writers for the flippant comment about Swift's past relationships — which have often been the butt of jokes over the years — and are making their feelings clear on social media about it.

Swift also called out Netflix for distributing the content, after the streaming giant released her documentary film, Miss Americana in January 2020.

"This outfits doesn't look cute on you," she wrote, adding, "Happy Women's History month I guess."

Netflix didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Ginny & Georgia is available to stream on Netflix now.