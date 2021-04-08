Taylor Swift shares throwback photo while previewing 'Breathe' rerelease with Colbie Caillat

Taylor Swift is celebrating the impending release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) with an adorable throwback pic from the vaults.

The music superstar dropped the sweet shot of her younger self onstage on Tumblr Thursday, alongside an exclusive sneak preview of her re-recording of "Breathe," featuring Colbie Caillat. The track was nominated for a Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals Grammy in 2010 (although Caillat's "Lucky" duet with Jason Mraz took home the statue).

In the throwback shot, Swift is sporting her trademark curls and playing her guitar.

Taylor Swift Image zoom Credit: Taylor Swift/Tumblr

Thursday was a big day for Swifties. GMA had its own first listen to a portion of the title track from her rerecorded 2008 Fearless album. Swift appeared in a prerecorded video thanking the ABC morning show for its support over the years.

"I just wanted to say first of all you guys have been so supportive at Good Morning America since day one of this entire process of me rerecording my music and I'm so ecstatic that my album Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight. It's crazy that it's finally here. And I wanted to give you guys as a thank you an exclusive first glimpse of one of the songs on the album, the title track, 'Fearless,'" Swift said in the video.

Meanwhile a snippet of the new, rerecorded version of "You Belong With Me" got the TikTok treatment from "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo and fellow artist Conan Gray, who created a video celebrating their love of the song.

Their TikTok shows Rodrigo holding a sign asking Conan if he is okay, and him replying with a message that read, "NO BITCH, IM LISTENING TO THE FEARLESS RE-RECORDS." It then cut to the two lip-syncing (into a hairbrush and a ruler) to the T-Swift classic. while jumping on the bed.

"THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME," Swift tweeted about the TikTok.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is out Friday at midnight.