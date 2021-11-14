Taylor Swift breaks Spotify records, continues to dominate with Red era

We might as well just call it "Taylor's Month."

According to Variety, reps at Spotify confirm that Swift broke two Spotify records on Friday, the day of Red (Taylor's Version)'s release. One was the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female artist (90.8 million streams), and it's worth noting that the previous record-holder for the most-streamed album in one day by a female artist was also Swift — her 2020 Folklore release last July. The second was the record for the most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history (122.9 million streams.)

A representative for Spotify did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jonathan Majors" Episode 1811 -- Pictured: Musical guest Taylor Swift performs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 Taylor Swift performing on Saturday Night Live. | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On Saturday's show, Swift performed the new ten-minute version of "All Too Well," and also participated in a sketch with Pete Davidson called "Three Sad Virgins." The sketch marked the first time the digital videos by SNL writers Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins landed a coveted early-in-the-night spot near the top of the show, and the first time they collaborated with an SNL star.

Barely hours after she finished hosting SNL, Swift dropped another teasing bomb on Twitter and Instagram: the release of a music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]." The video, featuring Lively's directorial debut, will premiere Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Won't you join her as she continues her reign, raising "a toast, and a little hell?"