Taylor Swift breaks Spotify records, continues to dominate with Red era
We might as well just call it "Taylor's Month."
Not only did Tayor Swift captivate fans and social media with the re-release of her 2012 album Red, but she also released a ten-minute short film of her hit song "All Too Well" starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, promoted her work on two different late-night shows, appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live (for the fifth time, no less), teased another upcoming music video directed by Blake Lively, and smashed Spotify records — all in barely a week.
According to Variety, reps at Spotify confirm that Swift broke two Spotify records on Friday, the day of Red (Taylor's Version)'s release. One was the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female artist (90.8 million streams), and it's worth noting that the previous record-holder for the most-streamed album in one day by a female artist was also Swift — her 2020 Folklore release last July. The second was the record for the most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history (122.9 million streams.)
A representative for Spotify did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
On Saturday's show, Swift performed the new ten-minute version of "All Too Well," and also participated in a sketch with Pete Davidson called "Three Sad Virgins." The sketch marked the first time the digital videos by SNL writers Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins landed a coveted early-in-the-night spot near the top of the show, and the first time they collaborated with an SNL star.
Barely hours after she finished hosting SNL, Swift dropped another teasing bomb on Twitter and Instagram: the release of a music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]." The video, featuring Lively's directorial debut, will premiere Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
Won't you join her as she continues her reign, raising "a toast, and a little hell?"
