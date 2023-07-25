Herb Alpert congratulated Swift on having four albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Taylor Swift's rare Billboard feat gets praise by the last artist to do it: 'You deserve it all'

With Ticketmaster fritzing out like a McDonald's ice cream machine every time Taylor Swift comes to town, it's not surprising that the singer is regularly setting records and hitting marks that few artists have managed.

The "Shake It Off" singer's latest accomplishment has her in rarified air: She currently has four albums sitting in the Billboard 200's top 10. It's the first time in almost 60 years that an artist has had a quartet of albums inside the top 10.

The last artist to achieve the feat was Herb Alpert on April 2, 1966, according to Billboard. He accomplished this with Going Places (No. 2), Whipped Cream & Other Delights (No. 3), South of the Border (No. 9), and The Lonely Bull (No. 10).

Herb Alpert and Taylor Swift Herb Alpert and Taylor Swift | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swift hit the mark on the July 22 Billboard chart as her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), became her 12th No. 1 hit. Speak Now is joined by Midnights (No. 5), Lover (No. 7), and Folklore (No. 10).

Alpert, 88, hopped onto TikTok to congratulate Swift on her accomplishment. "Hi Taylor," he said. "This is Herb Alpert. I've been getting calls from all over the world from publications wanting to know how do I feel about you breaking my record of — I don't know — 150 years ago. I feel great! I think you're a wonderful artist, sincere, you're gracious, and you deserve it. You deserve it all. Congratulations!"

Watch Alpert's charming message below.

