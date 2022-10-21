Taylor Swift reveals 'Anti-Hero' music video

Taylor Swift is up to that "vigilante s---" in her new music video.

The pop star has released her first music video from her new album, Midnights, which features Swift facing... well, herself. Two doppelgängers, one a partier and the other a giant-sized version of Swift, poke and prod at the real singer's insecurities.

As Swift herself, who wrote and directed the music video, puts it in a tweet, "Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time."

In one of these nightmare scenarios, actors Mike Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me) and John Early (Search Party) play Swift's future sons, while Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) plays Swift's imagined daughter-in-law, whom she fears "kills her for the money." Swift sings, "She thinks I left them in the will."

"Anti-Hero" is the first single from the album, which the singer had previously kept under lock and key. Not including her two 2020 surprise albums, Folklore and Evermore, this marks the first time Swift has not released a single before unveiling an album.

Though fans hadn't gotten a taste of the actual song in advance, Swift had opened up about the meaning behind it. In a candid clip posted to her Instagram, Swift said she considers "Anti-Hero" one of her favorite songs she's ever written because it's so frank.

"I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she said. "I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person." While she told fans not to "feel bad" for her, she explained that "Anti-Hero" is a "guided tour" of all the things Swift tends to "hate" about herself.

"We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person," she said. "So I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

Swifties had to wait for the "Anti-Hero" video, but they won't have to wait long for the singer's next one. She previously revealed that a second music video will be released Oct. 25 at midnight ET, though she didn't say which Midnights track it would be for. And, on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, Swift revealed that she had filmed videos for several different songs, which will star Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, and more. In other words, keep that midnight oil burning just a little bit longer.

Midnights is out now.

