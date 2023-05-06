"I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that's ever been mine," Swift wrote of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

This night is sparkling for Taylor Swift fans.

Concertgoers gathered for the pop star's first stop in Nashville on her Eras tour Friday were treated to the long-awaited announcement of her next re-recorded album.

"I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would show you," Swift said on stage. "So if you would direct your attention to the big screens…" And it was there that the album cover and release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) were revealed behind her.

Links to pre-order and pre-save the album went up immediately on Swift's website, which also noted that the re-recorded album will be available in vinyl, cassette, CD, and digital forms starting July 7. The album will include six previously unreleased "Songs From the Vault," and 22 songs total.

The "Enchanted" singer also shared the announcement shortly afterward on her social media accounts, next to a photo of the album art and a letter to fans, which reads: "I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be. I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that's ever been mine."

Fans had long suspected Speak Now, which was originally released in 2010, would be the next album to receive the re-recording treatment, a journey which Swift embarked on in a bid to claim the masters to her first six albums. Previously, Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version), seven months apart in 2021.

While fans expected another in 2022 following that release cadence, Swift instead dropped her tenth original studio album, Midnights, and prepped for the Eras tour. Even still, she heavily hinted that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was coming in the music video for Midnights track "Bejeweled," which featured Easter eggs galore relating to the album.

And, ahead of the big announcement, fans had a sneaking suspicion something was coming. Those gathered in Nashville Friday reported on social media that the banners going into the venue were purple, the color associated with the album. Additionally, wristbands given out to fans at last Sunday's show in Atlanta turned purple at the end of the night.