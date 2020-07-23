Taylor Swift releasing surprise new album Folklore tonight

To quote a certain singer-songwriter and all-around music megastar: surprise!

Taylor Swift has made the surprise announcement on Twitter that she is releasing a new studio album titled Folklore at midnight.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen," Swift wrote. "Surprise! Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

Swift went on to say that, while she wrote and recorded the album in isolation, she did collaborate with Aaron Dessner from The National, Bon Iver, and Jack Antonoff among others.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at a 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift continued. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

Swift revealed that the album's standard edition will feature 16 tracks with a bonus track, "The Lakes," appearing on the collections physical deluxe editions.

The video for the track "Cardigan" will premiere tonight. The video was directed by Swift herself.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," said the singer.