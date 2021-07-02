Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon re-team for new song 'Renegade' — listen here

We think we've seen this film before.

Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon have joined forces once more, but this time it's for Dessner and Vernon's collab, Big Red Machine. The duo just released "Renegade," featuring Swift, which comes as the latest song they've revealed from their forthcoming album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? The trio first partnered up for Swift's most recent albums, Evermore and Folklore.

The new earworm, which you can listen to below, can be summed up by the lyric "Is it insensitive for me to say /Get your s--- together so I can love you." The song was recorded at the Kitty Committee studio (which Swift fans will recognize as the pop star's studio in Los Angeles) in March, during the same week Swift and Dessner took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for Folklore.

"While we were making Folklore and Evermore last year, Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together some day for Big Red Machine," Dessner said in a statement. "Making music with your friends just to make it — that's how Big Red Machine started and has grown — and that's how 'Renegade' came about, too."

He continued, "This song was something we wrote after we finished Evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor's words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time. Justin lifted the song further into the heavens, and my brother [Bryce Dessner]'s strings and drummer Jason Treuting add so much. The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? I'm so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together."

Swift will also provide vocals on another song on the album, "Birch." In addition to those songs, the album also features guest vocals and writing contributions from artist friends including Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold ("Phoenix"); Ben Howard and This Is the Kit ("June's a River"); Naeem ("Easy to Sabotage'); and Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova ("Hutch").

How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, which is the second album from Big Red Machine, is due out Aug. 27 on Jagjaguwar/37d03d.