Taylor Lautner and wife joke about 'post Taylor Swift show depression' after attending Eras Tour

Stars, they're just like us!

After attending Taylor Swift's final stop on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay, joked about their post-show blues.

"PTSD: post Taylor Swift show depression. Is that real?" Taylor asked in a video shared to his Instagram Stories. Tay doesn't skip a beat in responding, "Absolutely. Absolutely." The video, below, also featured the caption, "When one show isn't enough... it's real."

The couple, who have attended the show several times, also notably popped up at Swift's stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7, when the singer-songwriter debuted the music video for "I Can See You," a previously unreleased vault track featured on her re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Taylor, who dated Swift briefly in 2009 and reportedly inspired her track "Back to December," starred in the video alongside Presley Cash and Joey King. He even joined Swift onstage as she debuted the clip, and shared some sweet words about his ex, who directed the music video. "Taylor, I respect you so much," he said of Swift. "Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind, and I am honored to know you."

Taylor Swift Hugs Ex Taylor Lautner While On Stage During Eras Tour Stop in Kansas Taylor Swift poses with Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay

Both Taylor and Tay have not been shy about their love for Swift's massive Eras Tour: The couple have shared numerous photos and videos to their social media documenting their journey at the various shows they've attended, including one last week of Tay declaring she's "an eras girly."

Now that Swift completed the first leg of the tour — which culminated in a surprise reveal of her next re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version) — she heads to Mexico to kick off the international portion later this month.

