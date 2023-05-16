The album's track "Back to December" is reportedly about the end of Lautner and Swift's relationship. And a certain John may or may not have inspired another song…

Dear John: Taylor Lautner is praying for you as Taylor Swift gears up to release her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Lautner, who briefly dated Swift in 2009, appeared on the Today show Tuesday with his wife, also named Taylor, to plug the duo's podcast The Squeeze, when he was asked about the impending release of Swift's third re-recorded album on July 7. The Speak Now track "Back to December" is reportedly about the end of Swift and Lautner's relationship.

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," Lautner told Today. "Praying for John."

The Twilight actor was presumably referring to John Mayer, who reportedly inspired the nearly seven-minute Speak Now track "Dear John." The slow, sad song includes damning lyrics such as: "I see it all now that you're gone / Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress wrote you a song / You should've known, you should've known."

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By comparison, "Back to December" is a much sweeter track wherein Swift takes responsibility for the relationship ending, and sings about wishing she could try again: "But this is me swallowin' my pride / Standin' in front of you sayin' I'm sorry for that night / And I go back to December."

While Lautner is probably in the clear, his humorous concerns for Mayer aren't entirely without merit. When Swift re-recorded her album Red, she famously included a new 10-minute version of the breakup epic "All Too Well," widely believed to be about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. When Swift revealed that the extended song would be included on the new album, fans took to social media to joke that Gyllenhaal should be afraid of what was on the re-release.

Swift hasn't yet revealed what new tracks will be on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but the album's product pages on her website reveal that there will be six new additions.