Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston

The hip-hop star was found dead after police responded to reports of gunfire.

Takeoff, the rapper from hip-hop trio Migos, was killed during a shooting in Houston in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28.

The tragic incident occurred during a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston where Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were reportedly playing dice. Police responded shortly after 2:30 am to reports of shots fired.

Reps for Migos did not respond to EW's request for comment. Authorities said they did not wish to release the identity of the victim until family was notified.

Takeoff was reportedly found dead upon arrival. He appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. Quavo was not injured. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. Migos rapper Takeoff dead after a fatal shooting in Houston. | Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Locals on social media, as well as TMZ, shared photos and disturbing video from the scene.

Takeoff and Quavo had only recently released "Only Built for Infinity Links," their debut without Migos member Offset.

Takeoff was born Kirsnik Khari Ball in Lawrenceville, Ga., in 1994. He started rapping woth Quavo and cousin Offset in 2008. The trio would go on to release their first mixtape as Migos in 2011, titled Juug Season.

Migos' stardom got a jumpstart in 2013 with the hit "Versace." Propelled by viral memes, their 2016 hit "Bad and Boujee" reached the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and the song's album Culture would mark the group's first No. 1 album. Other chart-busting tracks include "Stir Fry," "MotorSport," and "Walk It Talk It."

As Takeoff, Ball released one solo album, 2018's The Last Rocket.