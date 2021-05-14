T-Pain teams up with Kehlani for sequel to 'Buy U a Drank'

Put your money back in your pocket. The lady can buy her own drinks.

That's what T-Pain and Kehlani are singing about on "I Like Dat" — the follow up to his 2007 hit "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')." The new cut, angling to be an anthem of summer 2021, offers the female perspective on the requests made in T-Pain's previous song — to buy the lady a beverage and eventually take her home with him.

"I Like Dat" finds the pair dueting about how the woman in the song has her own hefty bank account and doesn't need anything from anyone. "All I need is someone to ride with/'Cause I'm a go-getter/Type of girl that got you because I want you/Not because I need you/No, I don't need ya," Kehlani sings.

"Kehlani has been one of the best to work with, real talk," T-Pain said in a statement. "She did her thing on this track and made it what it is. Also, it do be like that sometimes."

I Like Dat 'I Like Dat' by T-Pain and Kehlani | Credit: Courtesy of T-Pain and Kehlani

Kehlani, too, was fired up about working with the artist (and former Masked Singer).

"This is legendary and I'm super honored," Kehlani's statement read.

In fact, Kehlani was hyping up the track the day before its release, tweeting, "woke up out my sleep to say i really have a song wit t pain!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! on the flipped beat of Buy You A Drank!!!!!!! this bitch Buy You A Drank Part 2!!!! what is my life!!!!!!!!!!"

Check out the new song, here.

No word yet on if we've got the lyrics correct, but that's what we're going with for now. Back in 2017, T-Pain stunned the world when he revealed everyone was actually singing the chorus wrong. Instead of "I'ma buy you a drank/Oh wee I'ma take you home with me," he sings, "I'ma buy you a drank/Then I'ma take you home."