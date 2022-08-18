The DJ-producer says the incident took place after he kissed T.I. on the cheek.

T.I. is insisting it's all "love" between him and the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the rapper reportedly punched him after Taggart kissed him on the cheek.

Details of the incident emerged when the DJ-singer expressed his shock over his recent encounter with T.I. In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday titled "When meeting T.I. goes wrong," Taggart poses alongside the 41-year-old artist at a party as well as in a car. In the footage, the member of the electro-pop duo shared details of what allegedly happened, saying it was his fault and that he even apologized after he was hit.

"T.I. just literally punched me in the face," Taggart said. "We were in a vibe and I was, like, I gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault. He was like, 'Don't do that,' and I was like, 'Okay.' And he pushed me off and I was like, 'All right, my bad.'"

Taggart continued, "He punched me in the face and I was like, 'Okay, I'm sorry.' And he was like, 'All right, cool. We're good.' It was the weirdest interaction ever."

Drew Taggart; T.I. Drew Taggart; T.I. | Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Getty Images

T.I. later shared his own version of the story, largely confirming Taggart's account in footage posted to The Shade Room. He then revealed that despite the incident, they had a drink together afterwards.

Seemingly referring to Taggart kissing him on the cheek, he added that despite his "love" for the group, they can't "get no sugar."

"First of all, I love the Chainsmokers, okay? So let's just get that straight," T.I. said. "I have nothing negative to say. We just had to work through some stuff, you know what I mean? We got to a much better place. I have nothing but good things to say about them. I won't go into too much detail… but I love the Chainsmokers, man."

He added, laughing, "There's really not much more to the story than you've already heard. I think the most important thing to take away is afterwards we had a drink, we took a shot, you dig?… And we moved on. You know, everybody left the party, had a good time. Like I said, love the Chainsmokers — not to get no sugar, though."

The Atlanta native (born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) addressed the moment again later in the livestream when some viewers commented that he "punched" someone.

"That's not... Y'all stop it. We had a minor kerfuffle," he replied. "It was nothing."

He then added, "He stepped over a line. That was it. It wasn't that major. It wasn't malicious."

