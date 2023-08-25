Woody McClain and Benny Blanco also appear as the singer's lovers.

SZA falls in (and out of) love with Justin Bieber, Young Mazino, and more in 'Snooze' music video

SZA's new music video is guaranteed to keep you awake.

Pop star Justin Bieber, Beef actor Young Mazino, Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain, and record producer Benny Blanco star as the singer's love interests in the video for "Snooze," the latest single from her second studio album SOS.

Directed by Bradley J. Calder, the video released Friday chronicles a series of fictional failed relationships with the four men, beginning with the highs and leading to the lows as SZA rolls a joint with Bieber in bed, cozies up with Mazino in a barn, works out with McClain at the gym, and picnics with Blanco on the lawn outside of a house.

There's also a fifth suitor in the form of a robot, seen in a backwards baseball cap.

The singer also released a "Snooze" four-track bundle on Friday, which includes instrumental and sped-up versions of the track. "Snooze" earned SZA her fourth No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B chart from the triple-platinum album SOS, preceded by "Kill Bill," "Shirt," and "I Hate U." She similarly tapped Hollywood talent to appear in the music videos for "Kill Bill" and "Shirt," with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox herself starring in the former and LaKeith Stanfield in the latter.

SZA is set to kick off the second leg of her North American tour next month, beginning in Miami on Sept. 20 and concluding in Phoenix on Oct. 29. Stops include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, and Chicago.

Check out the star-studded music video for "Snooze" above.