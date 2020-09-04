SZA releases new song 'Hit Different,' featuring Ty Dolla $ign

This is not a drill — we have new SZA music.

The singer just released "Hit Different," a new song featuring Ty Dolla $ign, along with a music video. The drop came without much warning, as SZA tweeted a frame from the video and the caption "Midnight EST" less than 90 minutes prior to release.

On the track, she sings: "All that I know is / Mirrors inside me / They recognize you / Please don't deny me."

While SZA has released songs like February's "The Other Side" with Justin Timberlake, from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, and 2018's "All the Stars" with Kendrick Lamar, from Black Panther, fans haven't gotten much new music from the singer. Her debut album, 2017's CTRL, was critically acclaimed and earned the crooner four Grammy nominations (on top of her Best New Artist nod).

SZA had been teasing new music for a while and publicly aired her frustrations about why her highly anticipated follow-up album was being delayed. In a since-deleted tweet from Aug. 19, the singer wrote, "At this point y'all gotta ask punch," referencing Top Dawg Entertainment boss Terrence "Punch" Henderson. Later, after a fan asked if her relationship with the label was "adverse or hostile," she responded, "BEEN hostile."

A day later, the artist clarified the situation in a tweet that has also been deleted.

"Don't nobody need to free me… I'm not held hostage n neither is my music," SZA wrote.

"Sometimes u gotta be patient .. sometimes no is a blessing.. i trust the ppl around me," she continued.

Back in May, the New Jersey-bred artist expressed interest in a "music dump" of around 20 of her unreleased tracks from the "the last 6 years," but there hasn't been movement on that front either.

Watch the music video for "Hit Different" above, or stream it below.