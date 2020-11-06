System of a Down releases politically charged new music after 15-year hiatus

System of a Down has released two new tracks, "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz." The songs are the first new tracks from the Armenian-American quartet in 15 years and their release is designed to shine a spotlight on the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in the Caucasus mountains. The conflict began in September of this year.

"We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years," the band say in a joint statement. "The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, 'Protect The Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz' both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia. We’re proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now. Most importantly and urgently, we humbly implore you to donate, in sums small or large to help those adversely affected with what are ever growing accounts of crimes against humanity."