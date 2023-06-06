Boyle brought the judges — including Simon Cowell — to their feet as she discussed her health struggles of the last year: "I have done it."

Susan Boyle's dream came full circle on the show that made her a star, while she also made a stunning admission about overcoming a serious health condition to make it back to the global stage.

The 62-year-old Scottish singer made an emotional return to Britain's Got Talent Sunday, joining the Les Misérables West End cast to perform "I Dreamed a Dream," the song she first used to audition for the reality competition in 2009.

Boyle made a surprise appearance at the top of the song, before the entire cast of the stage production joined her for an epic finale.

At the end of the song, the show's judging panel — including Simon Cowell, who was present for Boyle's first audition 14 years ago — rose to their feet to applaud the singer's performance.

Boyle told the crowd it "feels great" to be back on stage, before revealing that she struggled with a significant setback last year.

"It's actually special for me, because last April, I suffered a minor stroke," she said. "I fought like crazy to get back on stage, and I have done it."

Cowell then spoke in praise of Boyle's "unbelievable" triumph.

"Susan, we owe you so much, and I knew you weren't well, but, if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back," he told her. "We wouldn't be the same without you. You are amazing."

Since placing second on Britain's Got Talent's third season, Boyle went on to become a worldwide sensation. She's released seven studio albums to date, including her debut LP, I Dreamed a Dream, which became the world's best-selling album of 2009.

