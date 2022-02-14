The internet weighed in on the star-studded spectacle, with former halftime performer Lady Gaga calling the show a "bomb of radical love":

Fellow hip-hop icon Missy Elliott (meanwhile, where was that invite?) paid tribute to her friend and frequent collaborator, Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige: "This is what longevity look like."

Basketball great and professional L.A. resident LeBron James took to Twitter in all caps and multiple exclamation points to express his love for the halftime show, going as far to call it the "greatest" he's ever seen:

Two-time halftime performer Bruno Mars shouted out his Silk Sonic bandmate:

Insecure's Jay Ellis wondered who's in charge of the making-of documentary of this historic performance:

Actor and comedian Aisha Tyler brought attention to Eminem defying the NFL and taking a knee during his performance:

Bennifer was in the audience, too, with 2020's halftime hero Jennifer Lopez reminding us all that she's still Jenny from hip-hop epicenter the Bronx, while Ben Affleck was just happy to be there.

And Mary J. collapsing after "No More Drama" is the meme and the moment: