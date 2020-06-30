Sufjan Stevens announces new album coming in September, new single to drop Friday

After five years of side projects and the occasional Oscar nomination, Sufjan Stevens has had a busy 2020, with another new album coming on the heels of March's Aporia.

The singer-songwriter announced Tuesday that his eighth solo album, titled The Ascension, will be released Sept. 25, with the debut single "America" to drop Friday, July 3. (Hopefully this will give fans a cheerier Independence Day listen than Stevens' heart-crushing "Fourth of July," but knowing him, we doubt it.)

The album is billed as "the long awaited follow-up to Carrie & Lowell," Stevens' previous solo record, which was released in the long-ago days of 2015. Presumably, this means The Ascension will be more in line with Stevens' usual folk sound than Aporia, a collaboration with Stevens' stepfather Lowell Brams composed of largely instrumental new-age music.

Stevens also released the tracklist for The Ascension, which you can check out and speculate on below. (Is track 9 a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide"? We can hope.)

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)

2. Run Away With Me (4:07)

3. Video Game (4:16)

4. Lamentations (3:42)

5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)

6. Die Happy (5:47)

7. Ativan (6:32)

8. Ursa Major (3:43)

9. Landslide (5:04)

10. Gilgamesh (3:50)

11. Death Star (4:04)

12. Goodbye To All That (3:48)

13. Sugar (7:37)

14. The Ascension (5:56)

15. America (12:30)