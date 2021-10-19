Radha Ro got the surprise of her life during a recent performance at Boston's Faneuil Hall.

A street performer was singing a John Legend song, and he just happened to be watching

When you're competing on NBC's The Voice and cover songs the judges have sang, it's one thing. But what happens when you're covering the songs of John Legend and he comes to see you play? That's what happened to street musician Radha Ro, who got the surprise of her life during a recent performance at Boston's Faneuil Hall.

Rao, who regularly sings a cover of Legend's hit single "All of Me" when she performs, was caught off guard on Tuesday during one of her sets when Legend decided to stop by. The singer posted an Instagram video capturing the moment when the 12-time Grammy winner and Voice judge, wearing a tan trench coat, gave his seal of approval with a round of applause.

"Street performing @faneuilhall has given me some of the most spontaneous life experiences - grateful to have gotten the opportunity to sing for the incredible @johnlegend and his family today," Rao captioned the video.

Another photo shows the two meeting with a hug after Legend tips her, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

In an interview with NBC News, Rao admitted that she noticed someone watching her who she thought looked like Legend — and that she was "shocked" when he removed his mask and she realized she was right.

John Legend John Legend surprised a Boston street performer who was singing his song. | Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

"It was a nerve-wracking moment, but it was something I enjoyed tremendously," Rao told NBC News, adding that Legend was as gracious as could be, thanking her for singing his song. "He was so incredibly humble and encouraging to local artists. I look up to him immensely, and I love that he plays acoustic instruments like I do."

According to the interview, Rao works full-time job at a music technology company while pursing her dream of becoming a full-time artist. If Legend's approval is any indication, we think we'll be seeing her on stage sooner rather than later.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.