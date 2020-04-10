Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon type TV Show

Some songs just really lend themselves to social distancing and The Police's "Don't Stand So Close to Me" is one of those tracks.

During an appearance on the at-home edition of The Tonight Show, Sting and host Jimmy Fallon, along with his in-house band The Roots, performed a rendition of the hit song, using household items as instruments. Didn't think Connect 4 could provide a beat? Think again. While Sting and Fallon took on the vocals, the late-night host also shook a jar to provide some added texture. Elsewhere, some of the band chimed in on traditional instruments as Questlove played the scissors and forks, Black Thought got on the hair pick, Kamal Gray strummed the Connect 4, and Dave Guy found a way to incorporate sneakers.

This isn't the first time Fallon & Co. have remixed a popular song for quarantine times. They recently also performed an at-home rendition of the quarantine-appropriate Stealers Wheel classic "Stuck in the Middle with You."

Watch the video above.

