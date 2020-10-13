Stevie Wonder releases new songs 'Where Is Our Love Song' and 'Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate'

Music icon Stevie Wonder is back with new music after a four-year hiatus.

The 70-year-old singer held a press conference on Tuesday, the same day as his son Mumtaz Morris' 36th birthday, to announce two new singles titled “Where Is Our Love Song” and "Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate.”

The songs, both written and produced by Wonder, are the first to be released through his new label So What The Fuss Music. They will be marketed and distributed by Republic Records/Universal Music Group.

The 25-time Grammy winner revealed during the press conference that "Where Is Our Love Song" is a track he first started working on at 18 years old. At the time, he wasn't sure what to make of it. "But then there came this year that we're dealing with, and there came all of the confusion and all of the hate, and all the east versus west, left versus right, just heartbreak," he explained, which inspired him to finish the song — a collaboration with Gary Clark Jr. — and donate 100% of its proceeds to Feeding America.

For "Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate,” Wonder initially thought of it as a song about a relationship where a man was pursuing a woman who wants to leave their future up to fate. Then he changed his tune. "Most recently, I was listening to some of the old things that I had kind of done, but never finished the words to, and I was thinking about where we were in the world," he said. That's why the singer decided to broaden the scope of the song to deliver a more timely message, and brought in rappers Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Chika, and Cordae to spit verses in the tradition of griots, as Wonder sees it.

While the two songs mark the musician's departure from Motown Records, he notes that the legendary label will always be a part of him and he might even release a future gospel project with Motown. Wonder also teased that his new tracks may eventually be part of a Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate EP, or go towards another project he is working on called Through the Eyes of Wonder.

Listen to "Where Is Our Love Song" and "Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” above.