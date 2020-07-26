Stevie Nicks regrets she never 'got to share the stage' with Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac type Music genre Rock

Stevie Nicks is remembering Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green following his death on Saturday at the age of 83.

Nicks joined the rock band in 1975, after Green's departure following one final live performance on May 20, 1970. The pair never performed together, which is something Nicks reveals she deeply regrets.

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green," Nicks tweeted on Saturday. "My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen. When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band. His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock N Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac, and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives."

Nicks' tenure with Fleetwood Mac turned her into an overnight sensation. The band's sound evolved into more pop-rock when she and former boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham joined the primarily British blues band. Their 1975 self-titled album under Reprise Records climbed to the number one spot in the United States, with many more hits to come including the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978.

Nicks maintained a successful solo career throughout her years with Fleetwood Mac, before she split from the band in 1990. However, her departure was short-lived. She reunited with the group in 1996.

Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with Green, Nicks, and Mick Fleetwood in attendance.

Fleetwood also penned a tribute to his former bandmate following news of his death on Saturday.

“Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!” he wrote on Facebook.

