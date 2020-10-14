Stevie Nicks recreates viral Fleetwood Mac 'Dreams' TikTok, cran-raspberry juice and all
Grab a pair of roller-skates, a bottle of cran-raspberry juice, and blast "Dreams" because this is one TikTok trend we can all get behind.
After TikTok user Nathan "420doggface208" Apodaca posted a selfie video while skateboarding on the highway and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," the video immediately went viral. Not only did the streaming numbers for the 43-year-old song see a huge jump as a result, but the band's official Twitter showed love for it. Founder Mick Fleetwood was also inspired to join TikTok and post his own recreation of the video. And now Stevie Nicks has gotten in on the action with her own version as well.
On Tuesday, the singer posted a video showing her donning a pair of roller skates and singing along as "Dreams" plays on vinyl next to her. In the background, a bottle of cran-raspberry juice sits uncapped. "Afternoon vibe," she wrote in the caption. "Lace 'em up!" She also tagged the video's original creator and used the hashtag "#CranberryDreams." It really is a whole vibe. And who better to set that vibe than the original vibe-setter herself?
Check out Nicks' instantly iconic recreation below, and we suggest taking a swig of cran-raspberry juice while doing so to really get the mood right:
Related content:
Comments