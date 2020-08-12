Stevie Nicks says the pandemic is a literal American Horror Story

Stevie Nicks still cries out for all of us — and it's why we love to love her.

The legendary rock star and Fleetwood Mac chanteuse spoke out on Twitter about the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the way Americans are responding to and facing the health threat, calling it "a real American Horror Story."

Nicks guest-starred on the FX drama, American Horror Story: Coven, as a fictionalized white witch version of herself and sang some of her songs. She also compared the current circumstances to the storyline on American Horror Story: Apocalypse, on which Nicks reprised her role.

"We still have our freedom, but we don't have much time," Nicks began the post. "Today, August 10th, 2020 there are 163,465 deaths from COVID 19 in the United States. 22,035 people have died in 13 days. A lot of people still aren't taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously — or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others. The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn't care who you are...it's just looking for a victim."

Nicks went on to list possible long-term effects of the virus, including blood clots, neurological problems, and a persistent, damaging cough. "If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life," she wrote. "I don't have much time. I am 72 years old."

"This is like the season of American Horror Story I was in," she continued. "It had turned into an apocalypse above ground. A serious 'shelter in place.' And unless you were a famous witch or wealthy warlock or just a very rich person you did not get into one of the underground bunkers...You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground. When those characters ventured out for just a moment, they wrote their hazmat suits and black gas masks — no questions asked. I found it terrifying. It was the end of the world.

"What's going on in our country now is a real American Horror Story. Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from 'Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and not follow the rules, and not party,' we will never get a hold of this virus. This virus can kill you. it can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road," she wrote. "You take deadly chances because you think you're immortal. You're not. If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back...if you survive."

She concluded, "This is a real American Horror Story. It is not a mini-series. It is a tragedy."