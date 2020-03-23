Stevie Nicks says Harry Styles' album Fine Line is his Rumours

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rumours (Music - Fleetwood Mac) type Music genre Rock

Stevie Nicks is here to remind us all not to stop thinking about tomorrow.

The Fleetwood Mac chanteuse shared a message for her Twitter followers Monday amid the COVID-19 crisis, including reflections on Harry Styles' second album, Fine Line, which she declared "his Rumours."

"Dear Everyone, I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in," she wrote. "I am staying with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen, and all our dogs — Lily, Luna, and Mana — trying to think of creative things to do. I am getting all my paintings and drawings out — listening to music (mostly Harry Styles' Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go H — it is your Rumours."

That's high praise for the former boy bander's song collection, especially given his admiration for Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. He regularly covers their Rumours track "The Chain" and has shared the stage with Nicks on that track and her famed single "Landslide."

Nicks also shared some calming advice, writing, "My advice for all this free time and terrible news is: Just Dance. This will pass. Love will find a way. It always does."

If nothing else, it sounds like we may have some new music from Nicks to look forward to — perhaps even tracks inspired by Styles. Though at this juncture, that's just second hand news.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: