Stevie Nicks can see her reflection in the snow-covered pages of a new comic book dedicated to her
Now here you go again, you say you want your Stevie Nicks comic book. Well, who am I to keep you down?
Comic book and graphic novel publisher Tidal Wave has released the latest in its Female Force series, focusing on women who have made an impact around the world, featuring none other than the gypsy woman herself.
Written by Michael Frizell with art by Ramon Salas, Female Force: Stevie Nicks devotes 22 pages to the life of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman and all-around badass. Chronicling her "passion and unrelenting drive to succeed as an artist," the comic book is currently available in digital, hardcover, and paperback versions.
"There's a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes," says Frizell, "but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh. Stevie's fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity."
Previous Female Force titles have profiled Dolly Parton, Kamala Harris, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Gloria Steinem.
Now what are the odds of having a crossover series where all these female forces come together to dismantle the patriarchy?
