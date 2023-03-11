Stevie Nicks kicked off the first show of her Two Icons – One Night co-headlining tour with Billy Joel by paying tribute to two of her closest friends and collaborators: Christine McVie and Tom Petty.

Joel joined the rock goddess on stage to sing her and Petty's 1981 duet "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" during her performance at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium Friday night. Nicks later returned the favor by singing Joel's 1989 ballad "And So It Goes" with him during his set.

Nicks had a 40-year friendship with Petty, who died at the age of 66 in 2017, in which they embarked on multiple tours and collaborated on several songs including "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," the Heartbreakers' 1981 hit "Insider," and Nicks' 1983 track "I Will Run to You."

"He gave me 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around,'" Nicks told Rolling Stone in 2019. "Had he not given me that song, let me candidly tell you, [her debut solo album] Bella Donna might not have been a hit. That song kicked Bella Donna right into the universe."

The concert was also the first time Nicks has performed live since the death of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died at age 79 last November. During her encore, Nicks honored McVie with a poignant performance of the band's 1975 classic "Landslide," while snapshots of the pair throughout their lives were displayed on the screen behind her.

After finishing the song, Nicks put her head down as the crowd rallied behind her. "There's really not much to say," she said, her voice catching along the way. "We just pretend that she's just still here. That's how I'm trying to deal with it. Thank you for listening."

In a statement after McVie's death, Nicks called McVie her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975," adding, "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me."

