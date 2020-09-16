Stevie Nicks is bringing her 24 Karat Gold concert tour to theaters this fall

Get out your bangles and your scarves and get ready to twirl. Stevie Nicks is coming to the big screen.

The legendary chanteuse is releasing Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert in collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing for two nights only this fall at select cinemas, drive-ins, and exhibition spaces around the world. On Oct. 21 and 25, fans can get a front-row seat to this 2017 solo tour.

Directed and produced by Joe Thomas during her 67 city sold out 24 Karat Gold tour, the film features Nicks' onstage performances, as well as intimate glimpses into her storytelling and songwriting process. Nicks shares the inspirations behind some of her most beloved and timeless songs. It was filmed during tour stops in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017.

The setlist includes songs from both her solo career and her illustrious time as a member of Fleetwood Mac, with tracks that include “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around,” "Edge of Seventeen," “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more. Fans can listen to Nicks' live performance of "Gypsy" from the film here.

“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold,” said Nicks in a statement.

In addition to the cinematic event, which will be screened around the world, Nicks is releasing a 2-disc album on Oct. 30. It will feature some of her greatest hits live, including “Stand Back,” “Gypsy,” and “Edge of Seventeen,” as well as the first-ever live recording of “Crying in the Night,” and other live rarities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BMG and Stevie Nicks' team on this landmark global cinema event which is sure to delight fans," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, in a statement. "Stevie’s legendary career has spanned over four decades, creating legions of fans across the generations. Her 24 Karat Gold concert tracklist features some of her greatest solo hits as well as Fleetwood Mac classics."

Tickets for the event go on sale Sept. 23 and more information, including participating theaters, can be found at StevieNicksFilm.com. Dates are subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.