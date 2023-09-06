All work and no little bit of Monica in his life makes Stephen a dull boy.

The scariest thing about Stephen King: He loves 'Mambo No. 5' so much his wife nearly divorced him

Stephen King has crafted some of the most chilling tales of the past 50 years, but nothing quite sends shivers down the spine like a recent revelation made by the Master of Horror.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone promoting his latest novel, Holly, King confirms that he is indeed a Begahead. In fact, he's such a fan of Lou Bega's 1999 summer bop "Mambo No. 5" his wife nearly mamboed out of his life.

Stephan King and Lou Bega Two Kings of Mambo: Stephen King and Lou Bega | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Tristar Media/Getty

When asked if the Bega rumors are true, King responds, "Oh, yeah. Big time. My wife threatened to divorce me. I played that a lot."

"I had the dance mix," the Misery writer continued. "I loved those extended play things, and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental. And I played that thing until my wife just said, 'One more time, and I'm going to f---ing leave you.'"

The dance mix, Stephen?! Poor Tabitha King.

Originally an instrumental released by Cuban musician Dámaso Pérez Prado in 1949, "Mambo No. 5" was given new life in the summer of '99 by German singer Lou Bega with updated lyrics a prolific scribe of King's stature could only hope to emulate: "I like Angela, Pamela, Sandra, and Rita / And as I continue, you know they gettin' sweeter."

Oh, 1999. Glad you're over.

"Mambo No. 5" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 100 but hit No. 1 nearly everywhere else. EW gave it a B- review, noting that "the upbeat tune and bouncy, '80s-style synthesizers will rule weddings for months to come."

Months? Ha! Try years. But if Angela, Pamela, Sandra, or Rita inspired Stephen King to pen one (or a dozen) of his books, then the song can't be all bad.

For the record, though — it's pretty bad.