Tributes poured out from the music community late Friday and Saturday after news that longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had died at the age of 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read a message from the band on social media. "His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Messages from many other musicians soon followed. Among those paying tribute were several of Hawkins' fellow drummers, including Sheila E., Blink-182's Travis Barker, and Metallica's Lars Ulrich.

"I don't have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again," Barker wrote on Instagram. "I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk-rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'Kid, you're a star.' And I thought you were crazy, but you gave me so much hope and determination.

"Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo's in Australia, and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night," he continued. "To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough."

"I am devastated to hear the news of one of my favorite drummers Taylor Hawkins has passed," Sheila E. wrote on Twitter. "Blessings to the family and to the band. I'm so sorry for your loss. Taylor, you will be missed!"

Ulrich penned an emotional thread on Twitter, writing, "Thank you Taylor. Thank you for always having the biggest, warmest smile on your face and for lighting up every room with your infectious energy and good vibes....Your phone call a week ago touched and inspired me, and I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words…. 'Drummers stick together!' Damn right, brother. Except now the community is lesser without you."

Other tributes came from such music legends as Ringo Starr, Jimmy Page, and Brian Wilson, with the former Beatle drummer writing, "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band."

Wrote Wilson, "I'm heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins. He was such a nice young man. Love & Mercy to Taylor's family and friends."

Page recalled performing with Hawkins and the Foo Fighters at a show in 2008, writing, "We played [the Led Zeppelin song] Rock and Roll with Taylor on turbocharged vocals and Dave on drums and then for 'Ramble On' they swapped, with Taylor on drums and Dave Grohl on vocals. We put in some serious versions of these two songs. It was so good to play with him. I really admired him and he was a brilliant musician: his technique, his energy, and spirited enthusiasm."

Even 11-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell, who performed a cover of the Foo Fighters' "Everlong" on her popular YouTube channel and later played live with the band, wrote a message in tribute to Hawkins. "Our love, thoughts, and support are with all who knew Taylor," Bushell wrote. "Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi."

You can see more tributes to Hawkins from Mick Jagger, LeAnn Rimes, Questlove, and more below.