The Spice Girls singles, ranked

No. 7 "Mama''/"Who Do You Think You Are" (1997)

Released as a double A-side in 1997, "Mama"/"Who Do You Think You Are" debuted at No.1 in the UK, giving the Spice Girls their fourth consecutive hit single. Released at the height of their popularity, you can think of "Who Do You Think You Are" as the Spice Girls giving ego-driven music execs a piece of their mind — not to mention the fact that the video perfectly encapsulates them '90s in all their greatness. I have no doubt that "Mama" is what landed the tracks at number seven on our list, but that's not accounting for taste or the fact that the double A-side was never officially released in the US. ("2 Become 1" was the current single at the time, "Spice Up Your Life" would become the next.) While I'll admit that the ballad is no "2 Become 1," it could be argued that the song played a heavy hand in strengthening the bond with your mother, which I think should count for something. —Alexis Wilson