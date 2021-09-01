Spice Girls type Music

Stop right now! All five original Spice Girls have reunited to announce a special 25th-anniversary rerelease of their iconic debut album.

Ginger (Geri Halliwell), Posh (Victoria Beckham), Scary (Mel B), Sporty (Melanie C), and Baby (Emma Bunton) teamed up Wednesday to unveil details of a Spice deluxe edition called Spice 25, an expanded two-CD reissue curated by the group's members. This new version includes all the songs from the original LP as well as bonus tracks, B-sides, and previously unreleased recordings from their archives at the Virgin label.

Mel B celebrated the announcement in a press statement reflecting on the group's impact. "All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me — gay, straight, brown, Black, shy, or loud like me — to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves," she said. "All I hope, 25 years on, is that message has been heard loud and clear. It's true that in the end love IS all you need, so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit, or put on Vic's iconic pout!"

Bunton added, "From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn't seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes, and who have shared our dreams. It's been 25 years of pure magic. Spice Girls forever!"

Halliwell similarly thanked "die-hard and loyal fans" and encouraged their supporters to "live" and "be" their dreams. Beckham also praised the "incredible support" of fans around the world, while Melanie C said the rerelease allowed her to look back on "so many wonderful memories of writing, recording, promoting, and touring" the album.

Also included with the deluxe edition is a hardback booklet full of images, postcards, and messages from the group. The album will be available in Zoetrope picture disc, in limited-edition color vinyl, and on cassettes (the original album audio only). Each member is set to have her own individual color for both the vinyl and cassette releases.

Following its release on Nov. 5, 1996, Spice charted the course for the British group to become the best-selling women-led collective of all time. It spent more than one year in the United Kingdom's top 40, topped the Billboard 200 in the United States, and reached No. 1 in 13 other countries around the world. It has since sold 23 million copies, including 7.5 million in the U.S. alone.

Spice 25 is out Oct. 29. Pre-orders are available now. See the full track list below.

CD 1:

"Wannabe" (02:53) "Say You'll Be There" (03:56) "2 Become 1" (Single Version) (04:05) "Love Thing" (03:39) "Last Time Lover" (04:11) "Mama" (05:05) "Who Do You Think You Are" (04:01) "Something Kinda Funny" (04:05) "Naked" (04:26) "If U Can't Dance" (03:49)

CD 2:

"Wannabe" (Dave Way Alternative Mix) (03:25) "Say You'll Be There" (7-inch Radio Mix) (04:09) "2 Become 1" (Orchestral Version) (04:05) "Mama" (Biffco Mix) (05:49) "Love Thing" (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix) (06:25) "Take Me Home" (04:07) "Last Time Lover" (Demo) (04:05) "Feed Your Love" (04:36) "If U Can't Dance" (Demo) (03:36) "Who Do You Think You Are" (Demo) (03:49) "One of These Girls" (03:33) "Shall We Say Goodbye Then?" (00:53)

