Spice Girls release original demo of 'Wannabe' for 25th anniversary: Listen now

How about some previously unreleased music to spice up your weekend?

On Friday, iconic girl group the Spice Girls dropped an EP marking the 25th anniversary of their first single "Wannabe."

The new release also includes a previously unreleased demo by the group called "Feed Your Love," which was written by the girls with Richard Stannard and Matt Rowe in 1995. Up until now, only a snippet of the song had leaked in 2016.

The new Wannabe EP also includes the original single cut of "Wannabe" and another remix of the song by Junior Vasquez.

The girls also took to social media on Thursday to celebrate the song's 25th anniversary. Geri Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice posted some '90s snaps of the girls with the caption: "25 years of 'Wannabe'. Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain. The first picture was taken in my back garden on a Sunday — we were all listening to the radio together that day we went to No. 3 in the charts!!"

Spice Girls Credit: Tim Roney/Getty

All five band members posted some form of tribute on Instagram, with Mel C (Melanie Chisolm/Sporty Spice) reminiscing about making their legendary "Wannabe" video in her Instagram post.

"So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World!" she wrote.

"Wannabe" helped the Spice Girls make a name for themselves stateside in 1996 as it would go on to eventually reach platinum status (1 million in sales) within a year. Their debut album, Spice, included the hits like "Say You'll Be There" and "2 Become 1."

The band briefly reunited sans Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham for a 2019 reunion tour and has announced that it was on board for an animated movie about its work.

Listen to the songs above.