Zig-a-zig-ah! Spice Girls celebrate 25th anniversary of 'Wannabe' with totally '90s throwback pics

The Spice Girls had us reliving the '90s (and contemplating stripy highlights) as they celebrated "Wannabe" turning 25 on Thursday with some seriously throwback pics.

Geri Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice, a.k.a. Sexy Spice, posted a series of photos celebrating the moment, with the first image showing the girls together — including Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham (nee Adams) smiling (no, really!) — in her old backyard.

"25 years of 'Wannabe'. Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain," Halliwell wrote. "The first picture was taken in my back garden on a Sunday - we were all listening to the radio together that day we went to number 3 in the charts!!"

Super-'90s eyebrows are what stands out in the second shot from Halliwell, but it's the photo of the SPICE ring from that kicked off our ugly cry.

"I bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together, as a symbol of our friendship," Halliwell explained. "It's a special bond that continues to stand the test of time. I'm so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty. Love, Ginger."

Richard E. Grant, who played the Spice Girls' manager in the cinematic masterpiece Spice World, commented with four heart emojis. (Why not five, Richard?)

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) put up another pic of the gals from 1996, adding that when she saw that very photo "in Finchley" in London, beside her favorite chicken restaurant, she knew her time in the band was going to "be something very special!"

Mel B (Melanie Brown/Scary Spice) shared a video made especially for the anniversary of the song, with a promise that they "WILL be back," which we assume means the possibility of a live show from some or all the girls. She also said Thursday's anniversary was "a very VERY emotional day."

Liverpool's Mel C (Melanie Chisolm/Sporty Spice) recalled making their iconic "Wannabe" video in her Instagram post.

"So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World!" she wrote.

And as for V, a.k.a. Victoria Beckham/Posh, she used Instagram Story to post the same pic Geri did captioning it, "I really, really, really wanna zig-a-zig-ah!"

victoria beckham Victoria Beckham's Instagram story | Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

"Wannabe" helped the Spice Girls take America by storm in 1996, eventually reaching platinum status (1 million in sales) within a year. Their debut album, Spice, spawned hit singles "Say You'll Be There" — which was accompanied by a now-iconic music video, set in the desert — and a third single, "2 Become 1."