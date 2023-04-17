Soundgarden to release final songs with Chris Cornell after reaching settlement with his widow

"The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor, and build upon Soundgarden's incredible legacy, as well as Chris's indelible mark on music history," said Vicky Cornell and Soundgarden.

Chris Cornell's widow and members of Soundgarden have finally settled a years-long legal battle that will allow for the release of the late rocker's final songs with the band.

In a joint statement, Vicky Cornell and surviving Soundgarden members — guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Shepherd — announced that they have reached an amicable court resolution following two previous lawsuits filed on behalf of Cornell. "The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on," the statement read.

"The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor, and build upon Soundgarden's incredible legacy, as well as Chris's indelible mark on music history as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time," the statement concluded.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 4: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs on stage at Hyde Park on July 4, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images) Chris Cornell | Credit: Christie Goodwin/Redferns/Getty

In 2019, Vicky Cornell sued members of Soundgarden and accused them of withholding royalties "indisputably owed" to her and her children with Chris pertaining to seven unreleased songs. In response, Soundgarden claimed that the recordings date back to 2015 and were intended for a Soundgarden album, thus arguing that the songs were the property of the band.

Vicky then filed a second lawsuit against the group in 2021 and alleged that they offered a buyout offer with "a villainously low figure" of less than $300,000. In response, Soundgarden said the buyout offer was "grossly mischaracterized." At the time, the band added: "We are confident that clarity will come out in court."

Chris Cornell, a frontman for Soundgarden and Audioslave, died in 2017 by suicide at the age of 52. In 2020, the singer won a posthumous Grammy at the 62nd annual ceremony in the category of Best Recording Package.