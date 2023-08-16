Sophie Turner ribs husband Joe Jonas with hilarious Taylor Swift friendship bracelet

Sophie Turner's reign as a supreme troll of her husband Joe Jonas continues.

The Game of Thrones star stepped out recently in support of her husband at the first stop on the Jonas Brothers' The Tour at Yankee Stadium in New York donning a curious accessory — a friendship bracelet that spells out "Mr. Perfectly Fine"... which is a Taylor Swift track that is widely believed to be about the singer's breakup with Jonas in 2008.

For the uninitiated, Swifties attending Swift's Eras Tour in recent months have brought self-made friendship bracelets that spell out various lyrics or song titles or references to the singer, in homage to her Midnights track "You're On Your Own, Kid," which features a lyric about making such bracelets. Fans swap them at the concert with other attendees, and have even been seen giving them to celebrities in attendance. The phenomenon has apparently caught on elsewhere, with fans doing the same thing at the Jonas Brothers' concert. Turner shared a photo on her Instagram of the haul she received at the event, which includes the hilarious reference to Swift's track.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift (l-r) Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner; Taylor Swift

It's not the first time Turner has playfully teased her husband about the song. When it was first released as part of Swift's re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor's Version) in 2021, Turner shared a clip of the song on her Instagram Stories and tagged Swift. "It's not NOT a bop," she captioned the snap. Swift later shared Turner's post on her own stories, writing back, "Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north."

Swift herself has poked fun about the speculation surrounding the track, which slams a former lover who moved on quickly with lyrics such as "Hello Mr. 'Perfectly fine' / How's your heart after breaking mine?" and "Hello Mr. 'Casually cruel' / Mr. 'Everything revolves around you.'"

In announcing the release of the track, which was one of six previously unheard "from the vault" songs that appeared on her re-recorded album, Swift seemed to cheekily hint at the coming speculation. "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" the pop star tweeted after the song's release.