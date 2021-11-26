Shopping

Sony's best headphones are $100 off right now — plus 9 more audio tech deals

Black Friday marks their lowest prices of the year.
By Nina Huang November 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST
Black Friday weekend is the best time all year to pick up TVs, gaming consoles, and more major electronics on sale, including wearable audio technology like headphones and earbuds. Sony, who makes some of the leading wireless noise-cancelling headphones on the market, is on sale for up to $122 off at Amazon and Walmart — so you really won't want to miss this. 

Right now, the top-of-the-line WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones that are so worth the hype is $100 off at Amazon and Walmart in all three colors. These headphones, which come with ultra-high noise-cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-use touch control panels, and unbelievable high-res sound, are currently $248 — their lowest price ever. 

Credit: Sony

Buy it! Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones in Black, $249.99 (orig. $348) at walmart.com or amazon.com

The WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which also launched to rave reviews and will transform the way you listen to music, are discounted for the first time, now $30 off and just $248 at Walmart and Amazon. The perfect companion to the WH-1000XM4 headphones, they have noise cancellation so powerful that they easily wipe out noise on planes. 

Credit: Sony

Buy it! Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black, $248 (orig. $278) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Home audio picks, like the gorgeous LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker (which is already topping Amazon's New Releases chart), are on sale, too. A stunning 360-degree speaker that fills a room with clear sound and looks like a high-tech candle, the LSPX-S3 is a great holiday gift for a home theater buff. As for Sony soundbars, the HT-S350, HT-G700, and the luxurious HT-Z9F, which all mimic movie theater sound quality with Dolby Digital and Atmos technologies, are up to $100 off through Cyber Monday, November 29. 

When sought-after headphones and home theater essentials are majorly discounted like this, you'll want to move fast. Check out all the best Sony mobile and home audio deals below, and see more EW-loved Black Friday deals

Credit: Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones in White

Buy it! $248 (orig. $349.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Credit: amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones in Blue

Buy it! $248 (orig. $348) at amazon.com

Credit: Sony

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds in White

Buy it! $248 (orig. $278) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Credit: amazon

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker

Buy it! $248 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com

Credit: amazon

Sony SRS-RA3000 Wi-Fi Enabled 360 Reality Audio Wireless Speaker with Ambient Room-Filling Sound

Buy it! $178 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com

Credit: amazon

Sony HT-S350 2.1ch Soundbar

Buy it! $198 (orig. $279.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sony HT-G700 TV Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Buy it! $498 (orig. $599.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sony 3.1ch Dolby Atmos DTS-X Soundbar

Buy it! $798 (orig. $899.99) at amazon.com

