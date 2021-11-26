Sony's best headphones are $100 off right now — plus 9 more audio tech deals
Black Friday weekend is the best time all year to pick up TVs, gaming consoles, and more major electronics on sale, including wearable audio technology like headphones and earbuds. Sony, who makes some of the leading wireless noise-cancelling headphones on the market, is on sale for up to $122 off at Amazon and Walmart — so you really won't want to miss this.
Right now, the top-of-the-line WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones that are so worth the hype is $100 off at Amazon and Walmart in all three colors. These headphones, which come with ultra-high noise-cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-use touch control panels, and unbelievable high-res sound, are currently $248 — their lowest price ever.
Buy it! Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones in Black, $249.99 (orig. $348) at walmart.com or amazon.com
The WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which also launched to rave reviews and will transform the way you listen to music, are discounted for the first time, now $30 off and just $248 at Walmart and Amazon. The perfect companion to the WH-1000XM4 headphones, they have noise cancellation so powerful that they easily wipe out noise on planes.
Buy it! Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black, $248 (orig. $278) at walmart.com or amazon.com
Home audio picks, like the gorgeous LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker (which is already topping Amazon's New Releases chart), are on sale, too. A stunning 360-degree speaker that fills a room with clear sound and looks like a high-tech candle, the LSPX-S3 is a great holiday gift for a home theater buff. As for Sony soundbars, the HT-S350, HT-G700, and the luxurious HT-Z9F, which all mimic movie theater sound quality with Dolby Digital and Atmos technologies, are up to $100 off through Cyber Monday, November 29.
When sought-after headphones and home theater essentials are majorly discounted like this, you'll want to move fast. Check out all the best Sony mobile and home audio deals below, and see more EW-loved Black Friday deals.
Related Items
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones in White
Buy it! $248 (orig. $349.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones in Blue
Buy it! $248 (orig. $348) at amazon.com
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds in White
Buy it! $248 (orig. $278) at walmart.com or amazon.com
Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker
Buy it! $248 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
Sony SRS-RA3000 Wi-Fi Enabled 360 Reality Audio Wireless Speaker with Ambient Room-Filling Sound
Buy it! $178 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com
Sony HT-S350 2.1ch Soundbar
Buy it! $198 (orig. $279.99) at amazon.com
Sony HT-G700 TV Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Buy it! $498 (orig. $599.99) at amazon.com
Sony 3.1ch Dolby Atmos DTS-X Soundbar
Buy it! $798 (orig. $899.99) at amazon.com
Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals:
- Sony's best headphones are $100 off right now — plus 9 more audio tech deals
- Discovery+ is offering 99-cent subscriptions for Black Friday
- Funko Pops are up to 58 percent off for Black Friday — here are the ones worth shopping
- Hulu lowered its subscription price to 99 cents per month for Black Friday