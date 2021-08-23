Sony's newest wireless noise-cancelling earbuds are the best you can buy right now: Review
Noise-cancelling earbuds have always lived in the shadows of bigger (and usually more comfortable) noise-cancelling headphones. Yet dig a little deeper, and you'll find that earbuds can be just as impressive in sound quality, comfort, and style as their larger counterparts — and even more convenient to wear. Sony's wireless noise-cancelling WF-1000XM4 earbuds are a prime example.
What You'll Love
The latest addition to the top-of-the-line WF series of earbuds, the 1000XM4s improve upon the already much-loved XM3 earbuds, and they sound and perform similarly to Sony's lauded noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. Everything that the casual music listener needs — and more — can be found in the WF-1000XM4s, which retail for $278 at Amazon. You'll be stunned by the earbuds upon first use, and they'll only get better from there.
Design and Durability
Launched in early June, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds tick all the boxes for quality noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. The lightweight, compact buds are extremely comfortable to wear and won't fall out of your ears even if you're running. And they're truly noise-cancelling, blocking out all unwanted noise during a four-hour flight. From crying babies to engine turbines, the earbuds provided smooth listening and drowned out all distractions.
Sound Quality
Most importantly, the WF-1000XM4's sound quality is spectacular. Listening to everything from instrumental pieces to bass-thumping tracks and guitar solos and even streaming movies or TV shows with them feels as close to theater-quality sound as headphones can deliver. The earbuds' noise cancellation is designated by Sony as "industry-leading," its most sophisticated and powerful level. In other words, it really doesn't get better than this, at least from Sony.
Like other Sony products, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds rely on touch control, using a double tap on the right bud to skip a track and a single tap to pause. The left bud allows you to switch between noise cancellation and ambient noise, the latter of which balances background sound with your track so you can hold a brief conversation or hear a train's announcement without taking them out. For seamless hands-off control, the earbuds will work with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and the Google Assistant on smartphones.
Fit and Feel
And like all Sony headphones, the XM4 earbuds are extremely comfortable. Their plugs are made of a unique polyurethane foam material that molds to unique ear shapes and bounces back perfectly every time. Each pair comes with three different sizes of plugs to choose from, and you can even determine your ideal size with a functionality in the earbuds' accompanying app. And yes, the battery life on these earbuds is fantastic, too (it can last eight hours on a full charge).
How They Compare
The WF-1000XM4 earbuds are so high in quality, so comfortable in fit, and so convenient to use that it's hard to argue for picking any other headphones or earbuds over them, be it the wildly popular AirPods by Apple or obtrusive over-ear headphones. Although they're more expensive than AirPods, the features more than make up for the price difference.
They're something that you'll have to see (or in this case, listen) to believe — so pick up a pair below.
