The songwriter disappeared in late June and was last seen in Beverly Hills, according to her friends.

Friends and authorities are searching for Camela Leierth-Segura, a musician and songwriter who has been missing for nearly two months.

Known for co-writing the Katy Perry song "Walking on Air," Leierth-Segura, 48, disappeared in Beverly Hills in late June. Her close friend Liz Montgomery told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that the last known sighting of Leierth-Segura came at 2:40 a.m. on June 30, when a police camera picked up the license plate of her Ford Fusion.

Leierth-Segura's friends are seeking any information about her whereabouts via a social media campaign. "We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her," Montgomery wrote on Facebook last week. "If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out to the police immediately. She means the world to us and time is of the essence."

Lt. Reginald Evans of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to EW on Thursday that there is an active missing person case for Leierth-Segura but said there is no additional information to share as the case is "still fresh." Evans said that the BHPD wasn't notified of Leierth-Segura's disappearance until Aug. 8.

Montgomery told the Los Angeles Times that Leierth-Segura's last outgoing text message was sent to a friend in Sweden, her home country, on June 29. Her cat is also missing.

Another friend, Cecilia Foss, told the L.A. Times that Leierth-Segura had recently had a dispute with her landlord regarding rent, "but she has a lot of friends that she could have called easily and crashed on their couch."

Friends insisted that the songwriter's disappearance is entirely out of character. "She's not the type to live out of her car," Montgomery told the L.A. Times. "So I'm just very concerned that something happened."

"Nobody goes for a seven-week drive," Foss said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2184.