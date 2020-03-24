Soccer Mommy's Tiny Desk concert is a work-from-home special

The Tiny Desk has been set up in the home office.

On Monday, the latest installment of NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts video series arrived via Soccer Mommy, a.k.a. Sophie Allison, with a quarantine twist. Like the rest of us, Soccer Mommy is social distancing and staying home, so she performed the session safely from inside her Nashville house. "I've been stuck inside, like many of you for, what? I don't even now how many days now — I've lost track," she says in the video. "I've pretty much just been writing and recording music — and playing Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and Pokemon." Soccer Mommy's set list included, "Bloodstream" "Circle the Drain," and "Royal Screw Up."

NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts will continue to share performances from across the country and the world, in its signature stripped-down style in intimate settings — just from a different, more homey space. In pre-social distancing times, the likes of Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and Carly Rae Jepsen have appeared at NPR's offices over the years to perform sets, and Harry Styles joined their ranks earlier this month.

Listen to the session above.

